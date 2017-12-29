Colts Would Have to Refund Upset Fans if Players Kneel During the Anthem, if New Law Passed

Anthem-protesting NFL players have often said that their cause is worth any public scorn, or financial hardship they might have to endure.

Well, a recently proposed state law in Indiana is going to make the players, and their teams, put their money where their mouth is.

Under new legislation filed this week in Indiana, if Colts players kneel in protest of the anthem, any Colts fan angered by that demonstration would have the right to demand a refund from the team.

Republican Rep. Milo Smith told the Indianapolis Star, that the impetus for the bill came when he witnessed the Colts protest at a game in September. As Smith described it, it was something that “didn’t sit right with me.”

“To me when they take a knee during the national anthem, it’s not respecting the national anthem or our country,” Smith explained. “Our government isn’t perfect, but it’s still the best country in the world and I think we need to be respectful of it.”

According to Fox News, “Smith explained his proposed bill wouldn’t be breaking any laws as it wouldn’t stop players from kneeling, but would require the Colts to refund fans who wanted their money back. He also explained it wouldn’t require the team to refund sports fans if members of the opposing team were to kneel during The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Smith is not the first public official to take offense at an anthem protest at a Colts game. On October 8th, Vice President Mike Pence, a native and former Governor of Indiana, walked out of a Colts-49ers game after witnessing one of the larger anthem demonstrations of the 2017 season.

After walking out, Pence tweeted:

I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Colts fans aren’t the only fans who might soon get a refund of their money, due to anthem protests. A Saints season ticket holder filed a suit against the team for a protest the team held in early mid-September.

According to Fox News, “The fan is seeking attorney’s fees and a refund for his tickets, which The New Orleans Advocate reported cost around $8,000.”