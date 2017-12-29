Warriors Coach Steve Kerr: ‘Our Core Values’ As a Nation Are ‘Under Attack’

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has issued a call to action. The NBA champion player and coach believes our nation’s “core values” are under attack, and that it’s time for citizens to do more to fight “propoganda.”

Kerr told USA Today that he believes the principles which formed the basis for the Constitution are not safe. Specifically, Kerr mentioned former acting Attorney General Sally Yates, and a recent Twitter post in which she tweeted the preamble to the Constitution.

Kerr said, “There’s absolutely an assault on our institutions and on our core values as a country. [Yates] tweeted the preamble to the Constitution, which really sums up our country. And all those things are kind of under attack right now.”

Yates was fired from her post after she refused to enforce President Trump’s lawful travel restrictions, aimed at protecting American citizens.

Kerr referenced a recent USA Today op-ed written by Yates, where she said Americans need to prioritize “objective truth” over “polarizing rhetoric and fabrications.”

“One of the things she writes is how important it is to speak the truth, and for people to not be deceived, coerced,” Kerr said.

“It’s important for all of us to call bullshit, and there’s a lot of bullshit right now, and propaganda, and misinformation. You can’t let that happen. The truth has to always win out, and our institutions and ideals have to win out, so it’s important that we speak out.”

Kerr, along with his players, have been frequent critics of President Trump. Warriors guard Steph Curry referred to Trump as an “ass,” in an interview. Sparking a war of words and bad blood which culminated in President Trump rescinding the Warriors invite to the White House to celebrate their championship.