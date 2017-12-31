Weak 17: A Frozen Wasteland of Empty Seats on the Final Week of the NFL Year

by Warner Todd Huston31 Dec 20170

For sixteen weeks fewer fans than ever have turned out to attend football games in person at stadiums across the nation, but this week the NFL finally has a reason for a lot of empty seats.

With game-day temperatures at subzero chills all over the east and Midwest, it was a good reason to stay indoors.

Of course, many fans found the temperature excuse less than convincing because attendance has been dismal all year and this weekend, chill or no, there were still a lot of empty NFL seats for a Week 17 in a Winter month that everyone should just assume might be cold. Hardy fans have turned out in worse in years past, after all.

Whatever the reason, there are empty seats galore all across the league.

Even as the Cowboys trekked to Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field to face the Eagles, the stands seemed fairly empty of fans as the Cowboys topped a scoreless home team 6-0.

The New York Giants fared no better as the Washington Redskins came to MetLife Stadium only to lose in an 18-10 final. Lots of empty seats were on hand as the teams battled below.

Indianapolis Colts fans seem to have found other things to do than plodding over to Lucas Oil Stadium to see visitors, the Houston Texans, lose 22-13.

Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers fans joined fans of the Detroit Lions by staying home as the pair went head-to-head at Ford Field with a Lions win 35-11.

Fans were also a no show at Heinz Stadium to watch the Pittsburg Steelers defeat the Cleveland Browns in a close 28-24 final.

Also, the New England Patriots blew out the New York Jets in a 26-6 final, but fans apparently avoided the game at Gillette Stadium.

 

