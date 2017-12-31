Weak 17: A Frozen Wasteland of Empty Seats on the Final Week of the NFL Year

For sixteen weeks fewer fans than ever have turned out to attend football games in person at stadiums across the nation, but this week the NFL finally has a reason for a lot of empty seats.

With game-day temperatures at subzero chills all over the east and Midwest, it was a good reason to stay indoors.

Of course, many fans found the temperature excuse less than convincing because attendance has been dismal all year and this weekend, chill or no, there were still a lot of empty NFL seats for a Week 17 in a Winter month that everyone should just assume might be cold. Hardy fans have turned out in worse in years past, after all.

Whatever the reason, there are empty seats galore all across the league.

Even as the Cowboys trekked to Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field to face the Eagles, the stands seemed fairly empty of fans as the Cowboys topped a scoreless home team 6-0.

0-0 at the half #Week17 #NFL RT @JamieRhicard: Not many people sticking around for the 2nd half of this barn burner in Philly! @[me] pic.twitter.com/Wxg6iIbUh4 — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 31, 2017

Week 17 dead rubber in Philly #NFL RT @NatalieEgenolf: Lots of empty seats today! pic.twitter.com/eG6YTtNtzG — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 31, 2017

The New York Giants fared no better as the Washington Redskins came to MetLife Stadium only to lose in an 18-10 final. Lots of empty seats were on hand as the teams battled below.

(2/2) RT @RussLydon82: @[me] The Draining of the Meadowlands Swamp came too late as #NYGiants are fed up! #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/aZt714XeTk — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 31, 2017

Indianapolis Colts fans seem to have found other things to do than plodding over to Lucas Oil Stadium to see visitors, the Houston Texans, lose 22-13.

(2/2) RT @Beckman24Joe: @[me] colts fans glad season is over pic.twitter.com/s6bHa9pnBx — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 31, 2017

Meanwhile, Green Bay Packers fans joined fans of the Detroit Lions by staying home as the pair went head-to-head at Ford Field with a Lions win 35-11.

#Lions #NFL RT @mark_snyder: @[me] compliments of my 66 year old uncle who is at the game today so please forgive the blurriness. Packers fans usually travel en mass to Detroit when the team plays there but they can even be bothered today. pic.twitter.com/QJhLIdkW0O — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 31, 2017

During a TV time out there was a video on Ford Field scoreboard of #Lions head coach Jim Caldwell asking fans to "be courteous" followed by owner Martha Ford thanking fans (1/3rd empty seats today) for their support – while wearing sunglasses. Special. pic.twitter.com/hjNT6etObm — Mike Clemens (@MikeClemensNFL) December 31, 2017

Fans were also a no show at Heinz Stadium to watch the Pittsburg Steelers defeat the Cleveland Browns in a close 28-24 final.

Week 17 in Pittsburgh #NFL MT @realjasonstru: @[me] Steelers fans don't want to sit in single digits to watch their bench players run the score up on the Browns. pic.twitter.com/zEShoVfyw8 — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 31, 2017

Dang… lotta empty seats at Steelers game pic.twitter.com/fRK25Tkf5U — Trish Mays (@chateepatee) December 31, 2017

Also, the New England Patriots blew out the New York Jets in a 26-6 final, but fans apparently avoided the game at Gillette Stadium.

Week 17 in Foxborough #NFL RT @NBC10_Joe: Lot of empty seats early on here atGillette Stadium #patriots pic.twitter.com/hyTFn1HDTL — Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) December 31, 2017

