Pro Golfer: President Trump Played ‘Some Good Golf’

Taylor Funk is a professional golfer, of additional importance, he was also a recent golfing partner of President Trump. And according to Funk, Trump was all business when they played together.

During an appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” Funk was asked if President Trump took any calls while on the course.

“No, it was all golf. He was fully in the moment and with us. We played with two other guys and he was great with them too,” Funk said.

According to The Hill, “Trump on Monday returned from his Mar-a-Lago club, where he spent the Christmas and New Year’s holidays with his family. The president had arrived at what he has dubbed “the winter White House” on Dec. 22.

“The president visited the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., for seven straight days, capping off his final visit to the club on New Year’s Day:”

I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

Funk told CNN, “He wanted to play good golf and we wanted to watch him play good golf. It was a lot of fun because he actually did play some good golf.”