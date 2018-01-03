Mike Tyson Has a New Business, a 40-Acre Marijuana Farm

Mike Tyson has been a boxer and even tried his hand at acting, but now he has a new venture: pot farmer.

Tyson has reportedly broken ground on a 40-acre pot farm in California City, California, the New York Daily News reported.

Indeed, the plans for Tyson’s facility are quite ambitious. Half the land will be used to grow pot, but the rest will be put to a variety of uses. According to reports, the rest of the land will go to a “hydro-feed plant and supply store, an extraction facility, an edible factory, premium ‘glamping’ campgrounds and cabins and an amphitheater.”

The plans come on the heels of the state’s new law legalizing recreational use of marijuana.

Tyson has had problems with marijuana before. In 2000 he was fined $200,000 by boxing authorities for testing positive for pot and in his memoirs he mentioned that he often used tricks to get around testing requirements. He also said he was using pot during his 2007 arrest for possession of cocaine.

