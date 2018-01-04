Buffalo Columnist Slams Bills Fans for Excessive Playoff Celebration, Says They Should Focus on ‘Dictator’ Trump Instead

A columnist in Buffalo says that people need to “get a life,” and that he is “sick and tired” of the local media pushing stories about the Buffalo Bills winning a spot in the NFL playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Why?

Because the media should be talking about how President Donald Trump is becoming a “dictator,” instead.

Writer Rod Watson played scrooge to Buffalo’s excitement over the playoff news, in a column posted on Wednesday.

“Does the phrase “Get a life!” mean anything around here?” Watson grouses in his opening sentence.

Watson goes on to say that he was OK with some talk of the Buffalo Bills making the playoffs for the first time since 1999, but added, “But all week long? I’m sick of it already.”

“We can’t possibly be so psychologically pathetic that having a football team make the playoffs for the first time in 18 seasons becomes the most important thing in town,” Watson added.

So, why is Rod Watson so sour on the celebration in Buffalo? Apparently he feels talking about football should take a back seat to talking about President Trump.

Watson goes on to explain why Buffalo should stop celebrating the upcoming playoffs:

In the meantime, what’s going on in the real world? We have a president well on his way to becoming America’s first dictator, while he and “rocket man” threaten to blow up the planet. We have environmental and civil rights protections being shredded, agency heads neutering their agencies and a tax bill that expands the massive gap between the haves and have-nots.

After adding a few vexing political stories occurring in the Empire State, such as upcoming corruption trials in the state capital of Albany, Watson again slams the celebration of the Bills’ success.

“But is anybody rallying, partying or waving banners about any of that? No, it’s all Bills, all the time,” he wrote dourly.

“On the other hand, I don’t think I could put up with another week of 24/7 hype. It’s already gotten on my last nerve,” Watson concluded. “Go (away) Bills!”

