Donovan McNabb Fired by ESPN After Sexual Harassment Investigation

Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis are no longer employed by ESPN.

The sports cable giant officially cut ties with both former NFL players after an investigation revealed credible evidence that the two had engaged in sexual misconduct/harassment of a female employee of the NFL Network.

McNabb and Davis were named in a lawsuit filed by an NFL Network wardrobe stylist who said that the former NFL players had sexually harassed her. The woman’s suit also claimed that Warren Sapp, Ike Taylor, and Marshall Faulk, had harassed her as well.

The woman’s allegations against McNabb, included the charge that he had sent her texts asking if “she was a squirter” and telling her she “looked like the kind of girl that squirted when getting f*cked.”

According to TMZ, “McNabb and Davis had left NFL Network and got new jobs with ESPN — but they were suspended by ESPN when they learned of the allegations against the 2 men.

“Now, ESPN confirms both McNabb and Davis are no longer ESPN employees.”