Ricky Williams Hosting a Super Bowl Pot Party in California

Attorney General Jeff Sessions may not get an invite, but if you’re in the Hollywood, California, area during the Super Bowl, the rest of you just might be able to attend a pot party hosted by Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams.

Well, that is, if you’re one of the 50 people invited.

Here’s the announcement:

Want to join me for my cannabis-friendly #SuperBowl party in the Hollywood Hills? Limited to only 50 spots, request your invite here: https://t.co/XLhJQjnSLW pic.twitter.com/U15EZ4BLn5 — Ricky Williams (@Rickthelaureate) January 4, 2018

Make sure to read the fine print: the event in BYOW. Also, tickets to the event are $250, and the address will only be given out to those who are invited, complete the RSVP, and pay the money.

“Williams, 40, was the fifth overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft out of Texas and spent 12 seasons in the league, nine of which were with the Dolphins (2002-2003; 2005-2010). He is one of 31 players in NFL history to record 10,000 career rushing yards. He was named a first-team All-Pro in 2002 after he led the league with 1,853 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns — still Dolphins’ records to this day.”