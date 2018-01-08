Jags Player Accuses Bills’ Richie Incognito of Using Racial Slurs

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito, no stranger to accusations of wrongdoing, has been accused of using racial slurs on the football field.

After Jacksonville’s 10-3 victory over Buffalo on Sunday, Jags defensive end Yannick Ngakoue Ngakoue said on Twitter that a Bills player wearing No. 64 was “goin[g] to come harder than some weak racist slurs.”

Ngakoue ended his tweet with #Iaintjonathanmartin! A reference to Incognito’s former Miami teammate Jonathan Martin, whom Incognito was known to bully, and direct racial comments at:

Great win to day! And 64, you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs. I’m proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league. #Iaintjonathanmartin! — YANNICK NGAKOUE! (@YannGetSacks91) January 8, 2018

According to ESPN, “Ngakoue could not be reached for comment. The Bills and Incognito’s agent, David Dunn, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday evening.”

However, one of Incognito’s teammates, Dion Dawkins, did take to Twitter to speak on his behalf:

Just for the world to know, everyone always tryna put some bad thing on @68INCOGNITO i was next to my guy the entire game and the entire season and believe me, if he was saying some racist stuff I would have been the first to let him know that was out of line. Cut The BS — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) January 8, 2018

Incognito was suspended by the Miami Dolphins for the final eight games of the 2013 season, after a league investigation into a bullying and harassment scandal involving Incognito, and then-Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin.

“NFL investigator Ted Wells released a report in 2014 detailing “a pattern of harassment” against Martin by Incognito and other Dolphins players that included racial slurs. Incognito’s attorney later called the report ‘replete with errors.'”

Incognito returned to football in 2015, signing with the Buffalo Bills. Since that time, he has been a stellar player; making the Pro Bowl in each of his three years with the Bills.