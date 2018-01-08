Presidential Entrance: Trump Takes the Field for the National Anthem Before the College Football National Championship

AP Photo/Seth Perlman

by Dylan Gwinn8 Jan 20180

It turns out there is a way to make sure everyone shows proper respect for the national anthem before a football game: Have the president of the United States take the field.

Prior to an emotional and stirring rendition of the national anthem by the Zac Brown Band, President Trump took the field and stood with hand over heart, as the song rung out throughout the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta:

Here’s President Trump as he took the field:

And just in case anyone wondered why kind of reception the president received:

Though, the president apparently did get a dig in at ESPN:

Of course, given the recent comments of ESPN personality Katie Nolan who called President Trump a “f*ck*ng stupid person,” and ESPN’s refusal to punish her for doing so; one can understand Trump declining their interview request.


