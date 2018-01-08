Presidential Entrance: Trump Takes the Field for the National Anthem Before the College Football National Championship

It turns out there is a way to make sure everyone shows proper respect for the national anthem before a football game: Have the president of the United States take the field.

Prior to an emotional and stirring rendition of the national anthem by the Zac Brown Band, President Trump took the field and stood with hand over heart, as the song rung out throughout the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta:

Here’s President Trump as he took the field:

President Trump takes the field pic.twitter.com/VJ8K5YmpTp — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) January 9, 2018

And just in case anyone wondered why kind of reception the president received:

Donald Trump got a standing ovation when he entered the field. No booing at all. (Just in case @espn decided to add in fake booing on TV). — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 9, 2018

Though, the president apparently did get a dig in at ESPN:

In an ultimate troll move I’m told @realDonaldTrump turned down @espn interview request and will be doing local Bama radio broadcast interview at end of first quarter instead. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 9, 2018

Of course, given the recent comments of ESPN personality Katie Nolan who called President Trump a “f*ck*ng stupid person,” and ESPN’s refusal to punish her for doing so; one can understand Trump declining their interview request.