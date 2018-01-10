Floyd Mayweather Doesn’t Understand the #MeToo Movement, Says He ‘Too’ Has Billions of Dollars and Private Jets

Floyd Mayweather Jr. needs some brushing up on current events. The undefeated champion recently did an interview with Men’s Health, in which he revealed a rather high level of ignorance about what the #MeToo movement actually means.

During the interview, Mayweather was asked about the #MeToo movement, the effort to promote awareness of sexual harassment and assault. However, when asked about #MeToo, Mayweather responded by saying: “The Who?”

After the interviewer explained the purpose and meaning of the movement, Mayweather decided to talk about how rich he is.

“When you say ‘me too,’ my thing is this, when somebody is like, ‘I got a Rolls Royce,’ I be like ‘me too,'” Mayweather said. “When somebody say they got a private jet, I say, ‘I got two. Me too.'”

The interviewer attempted to correct Mayweather, pointing out the significant difference between his jets and the problems associated with sexual misconduct and harassment.

Mayweather then exclaimed: “I didn’t know!”

Mayweather continued, “My me too movement from the beginning was, like, when somebody says they got it, I’ll be like, ‘me too.'”

Mayweather has had his run-ins with the law, serving prison time in 2011 for domestic battery. Mayweather eventually said that he doesn’t think sexual misconduct is “cool.”

“You live and you learn,” Mayweather told Men’s Health. “I think everyone, if you’re in an uncomfortable position, you have to pray about it, you know, talk about it, and I think that, you know, sexual harassment, I don’t think it’s cool at all.”