Report: MLB Agent Fired After Being Accused of Secretly Recording Baseball Players Showering at His Home

An agent for Major League Baseball was suspended and fired after allegations emerged that he used a hidden camera to record players using a shower in his home, a report says.

Action was taken quickly after a player accused Jason Wood, the president of baseball for CSE Talent, of using the camera to film him and other players in a shower in Wood’s St. Louis home, according to Yahoo Sports.

Yahoo! noted that a long list of players had stayed at Wood’s home, including Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi. The executive’s client list included Jake Odorizzi, David Phelps, Matt Reynolds, Ryne Stanek and a number of top prospects, Colorado’s Riley Pint and Atlanta’s Joey Wentz,” Yahoo! said.

Wood built his reputation with Arland Sports, a sports representation agency that was acquired by CSE Talent last year afterwhich Wood was made a CSE executive. But, after the allegations, Wood was suspended by the Major League Baseball Players Association, a move that prevents him from representing players during an investigation into the charges.

CSE acted quickly and fired Wood regardless of any pending investigation.

CSE President Danny Martoe released a statement:

For over 32 years, CSE Talent has prided itself on our moral and ethical standards and have built a solid reputation within the industry. We take pride in working with people who represent these values. It’s unfortunate that CSE Talent aligned itself with someone who didn’t uphold these same standards and therefore we chose to terminate with cause Wood’s employment.

Wood also released a statement denying the allegations:

The allegations that have surfaced today are absurd and untrue. Over the past 13 years, I have worked tirelessly to build a successful agency through integrity and hard work. I am disappointed that there are those who have chosen to spread such irresponsible and harmful rumors.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.