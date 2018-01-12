Minor League Baseball player and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow revealed that he was almost a victim of abortion when doctors told his mother that he was a “tumor” and not a “baby.”

Speaking at the college student conference, 2018 Passion, Tebow told Pastor Louie Giglio that his mother was urged to abort him in 1987, NewsBusters reported.

“I was born in the Philippines to missionary parents, and I have a special birth story,” Tebow told the audience. “The doctors said that I wasn’t even a baby; they said I was a tumor.”

Tebow added that his siblings always joked that he was “Timmy the Tumor” when he was young.

But Tebow added that it was his mother’s faith that saved him.

“There was a lot of craziness with my entire – with my mom’s pregnancy with me,” Tebow said. “She decided to trust God and not what the doctors were saying.”

Tebow went on to note that his birth and gestation was troublesome, but that abortion would have simply killed him instead of serving as any sort of “cure” to his mother’s condition.

“And then I was born, and it was a miracle — the placenta wasn’t attached the entire pregnancy, but I was malnourished, but I made up for it pretty quickly,” he added.

Tebow has been an open and proud Christian and activist against abortion during his entire time in the public eye and even appeared in a pro-life Super Bowl ad in 2010.

The 30-year-old player stunned sports media by ending his pro baseball season hitting .226 in 126 minor league games last year.

“Overall, he finished the year with a .226 batting average, eight home runs, and 52 RBIs. He hit .220 with three home runs and 23 RBIs in 64 games for the Columbia Fireflies of the South Atlantic League before being promoted to the Florida State League in June. He hit five home runs and 29 RBIs for the St. Lucie Mets,” Sports Illustrated reported.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.