On MLK Day, LeBron Accuses ‘Somebody’ of Trying to Divide People

After a weekend guests, personalities, and politicians on almost every network accused President Trump of being a racist, for some reason NBA star LeBron James decided to sub-speak the president while accusing him of dividing America.

Speaking to the press before practice on Monday, LeBron accused “somebody,” of trying to divide Americans, after being asked for his thoughts on MLK’s legacy:

"We're trying to be divided right now by somebody. Today is a great day for people to realize how America was built and how we all have to stand united in order to be at one." LeBron James reflects on the importance of #MLKDay pic.twitter.com/PkdjQKhXNK — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 15, 2018

LeBron is no stranger to speaking out against President Trump. The future Hall of Famer actively and publicly supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election. James also appeared in several commercials touting former President Obama’s Affordable Care Act, in addition to, a few months ago, referring to President Trump as a “bum;” after Trump rescinded his White House invite to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

James also once tweeted that “racism” was the only President Trump was “fantastic for”:

Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh @Eminem!! 🔥🔥✊🏾🔥🔥#United pic.twitter.com/wcL28BCWpy — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 11, 2017

Given James’ outspoken criticism, in addition to the other vocal, direct, and serious accusations against the president since the alleged “sh*thole” comments; it’s unclear why LeBron continues to not mention the president by name in his criticisms.

Though, that’s probably the least confusing thing about James’ comments.