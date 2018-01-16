Colin Kaepernick Pays Final Installment of $1 Million Pledge to ‘Organizations Fighting Towards Social Justice’

Soon after Colin Kaepernick began his protest movement during the preseason of 2016, he pledged to donate $1 million to various organizations fighting for social justice.

According to an announcement on the former 49er’s Instagram page, he has officially made good on that promise with a final donation of $100,000:

According to the statement, Kaepernick will reveal which organizations received the final installment of $100,000 on Wednesday.

The NFL’s anthem protest movement began in the preseason of 2016, when then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first sat, then knelt, in protest against police brutality. Kaepernick continued his protest throughout the 2016 season, but has not suited-up for another NFL team since walking away from his contract in San Francisco at the end of that year.

Despite Kaepernick’s absence in 2017, the protest movement he began continued without him. Increasing in intensity during Week 3 of the season, after President Trump blasted the protesting players at a political rally. During that weekend over 200 players, executives, and coaches, protested the anthem and President Trump.

However, after that weekend, the number of protesting players dwindled to the point where only 19 players protested in the final week of the season.