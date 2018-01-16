Colin Kaepernick Pays Final Installment of $1 Million Pledge to ‘Organizations Fighting Towards Social Justice’

Soon after Colin Kaepernick began his protest movement during the preseason of 2016, he pledged to donate $1 million to various organizations fighting for social justice.
According to an announcement on the former 49er’s Instagram page, he has officially made good on that promise with a final donation of $100,000:
I'm proud to say that as part of my Million Dollar Pledge, I've donated $900,000 to 31 organizations fighting toward social justice. Its been a privilege to be able to do my part in helping organizations like Mother’s Against Police Brutality to provide comfort and support for families when law enforcement kills a community member, Helping Oppressed Mothers Endure to provide furniture to single mothers and Meals on Wheels who feed those less fortunate – just to highlight a few. Hearing about how each organization utilized the donations reaffirms that people doing good work need more support. As we welcome 2018, we also see that our work is not done. Tomorrow, I'll be announcing the final $100,000 to complete my Million Dollar Pledge. I'm excited to share this last round of donations with all of you. You can see all 31 donations I’ve made so far and what they used the money for on http://www.kaepernick7.com #MillionDollarPledge #10for10
According to the statement, Kaepernick will reveal which organizations received the final installment of $100,000 on Wednesday.
The NFL’s anthem protest movement began in the preseason of 2016, when then-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first sat, then knelt, in protest against police brutality. Kaepernick continued his protest throughout the 2016 season, but has not suited-up for another NFL team since walking away from his contract in San Francisco at the end of that year.
Despite Kaepernick’s absence in 2017, the protest movement he began continued without him. Increasing in intensity during Week 3 of the season, after President Trump blasted the protesting players at a political rally. During that weekend over 200 players, executives, and coaches, protested the anthem and President Trump.
However, after that weekend, the number of protesting players dwindled to the point where only 19 players protested in the final week of the season.
