Rocker Bon Jovi Calls President Trump an ‘Evil Genius’ Over Bid to Purchase Buffalo Bills

Rock singer Jon Bon Jovi said that President Donald Trump’s business acumen is nothing short of “genius,” in a new interview.

Bon Jovi spoke out on how Trump aced him out of buying the Buffalo Bills back in 2014, saying that the failed coalition to buy the team left him “brokenhearted.”

During an interview with radio funnyman Howard Stern, the singer said that Trump’s scheme to stop the sale was incredibly effective, according to WHEC.

At the time, WHEC reported that Trump was behind the call for a grassroots campaign to put an end to the bid for the team. Some feared that the coalition intended to move the team out of Buffalo and maybe to Canada.

Bon Jovi noted that if Trump really was the man behind the plan, it revealed him as an “evil genius” in business.

“It’s genius what he did because he was taking out a serious candidate to buy the team and then hope that he can get it at a bargain price,” Bon Jovi told Stern. “We were as real as real got and I’m brokenhearted because I would have loved it… what we would have done in Western New York and people don’t realize I was going to get a house there.”

After Bon Jovi’s coalition to buy the Bills failed, Terry and Kim Pegula bought the team.

