WATCH: Bob Dole Sacks Colin Kaepernick and the NFL While Receiving Congressional Gold Medal

Former Senator Bob Dole (R-KS) had his military service recognized and celebrated on Wednesday, in Washington, D.C. The WWII veteran received the Congressional Gold Medal, “the highest civilian honor — for his service to the country as a soldier, legislator and statesman,” according to Fox News.

Dole was a pre-med student in the early 1940’s, prior to enlisting in the Army at the start of World War II. Dole, 94, then went on to fight in the European Theater of Operations, where he gained distinction and honor for his actions in trying to save the life of a fellow soldier in Italy.

Dole suffered serious wounds to the right arm during the attempt to save the soldier. The wound would effect Dole permanently, leaving him almost completely without use of his right arm.

Nowadays, Dole uses a wheelchair to get around and can be seen in that wheelchair during most public appearances. That is, except when the national anthem is being played.

As the Star-Spangled Banner played during Dole’s award ceremony on Wednesday, the 94-year-old veteran refused to remain in his wheelchair, and, with the aid of someone nearby, stood f0r the national anthem:

Bob Dole, a former senator and decorated World War II veteran, stood up from his wheelchair for the National Anthem during a ceremony awarding him the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor bestowed by Congress https://t.co/0PLqg9k4WH pic.twitter.com/zS7kvpO7Wv — CNN (@CNN) January 18, 2018

