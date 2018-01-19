New York Jets’ Robby Anderson to Cop: ‘I’m Going to F*ck Your Wife…Nut in Her Eye

A Florida police officer has alleged that New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson turned crude and lewd during a recent traffic stop, and threatened to sexually assault the officer’s wife.

The 24-year-old signed in 2016 as an undrafted free agent was arrested in Sunrise, Florida, for reckless driving, evading police, and threatening the officer after failing to yield during a traffic stop on Friday, January 19, according to NFL.com.

Police say he was going 105-miles-per-hour in a 45 zone of Friday morning, but when he was placed in the back of a police cruiser he began making lewd threats to the officer.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, an officer described Anderson’s driving as “all over the roadway and failed to maintain a single lane.”

The report goes on to say that Anderson refused to cooperate with officers and physically resisted being placed in the cruiser. The report also alleges that Anderson said “that when he got out he was going to find my wife, f**k her and nut in her eye.”

Anderson reportedly continued making threats like that for an unreported amount of time He allegedly threatened the officer and his family repeatedly. “He also began to brag about how much money he has and how all I was doing was trying to do is ‘Ruin his fun,'” the report says.

The player faces 9 charges and will next appear in court on March 19.

This is Anderson’s second recent run in with police. Last May, Anderson was arrested by Miami police for refusing an order to sit on the ground and for physically pushing an officer at a music festival.

The 6’3″, 160 lbs. player achieved 63 catches for 941 yards and 7 touchdowns during the 2017 regular season.

