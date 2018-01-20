Patriots Linebacker Faces Pushback for Posting Photo of ‘Assault Weapon’ on Instagram

New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison is getting pushback for posting a photo of an “assault weapon” on Instagram.

As a Pittsburgh Steeler, Harrison expressed his enthusiasm for guns by posing for Men’s Journal with a revolver in one hand and a pistol in the other.

Now, his photographs have moved to more politically-charged weapons. The “assault weapon” photo he posted to Instagram is an AK-47 emblazoned with his jersey number, 92.

That new Deebo Draco💯🔥 A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on Jan 16, 2018 at 12:06pm PST

Harrison received thousands of likes on the photo, but some Instragram followers took exception. One asked, “This is the musket the founders in mind right? SMH.” Another wrote, “How do I unfollow?”

Photographs of firearms (or hunting expeditions) always draw a number of haters.

For example, on September 28, 2016, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz tweeted a photo of a deer he shot during hunting season.

What do you do on your bye week? You get your first bow buck! Thanks @DougBurgum for the help!!! #ndlegendary #Sitka pic.twitter.com/QQQCN6TL70 — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) September 29, 2016

Although the response was overwhelmingly positive, Wentz was not without followers who called him a “murderer.”

