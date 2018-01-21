WATCH: Unruly Eagles Fans Throw Bottles and Beer Cans at Vikings Fans

The Philadelphia Eagles are infamous for having some of the most unruly fans in the NFL, and that perception was reinforced on Sunday, when Eagles fans were caught on video taunting and flipping off Vikings fans and; even worse, throwing beer bottles and cans at them as they walked by.

As tailgaters at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field prepared for the day’s festivities, some jumped to their feet to assail a trio of Vikings fans who had the misfortune of finding themselves walking through the Eagles side of the parking lot:

What’s it like to be a #Vikings fan inside the #Eagles tailgate? *Sound up* I followed a few fans in purple. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/GkK9viGyRR — Ryan Shaver (@RShaverSports) January 21, 2018

But that chorus of boos and catcalls was nothing compared to the tidal wave of hate another group of Vikings fans experienced, according to NESN.

In another video, Philly fans were seen actually throwing beer bottles and cans at Minnesota fans.

City officials in Philadelphia were also preparing for their famously unruly fans on Saturday. As reported by Fox 9, just in case there is a big Eagles win tonight, the city sent workers around the downtown section to smear Crisco grease on all the lamp poles to prevent drunken fans from trying to climb up on them if a big party breaks out there.

