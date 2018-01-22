WATCH: Police Called in to Break Up Bloody Fight at Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field

As the Philadelphia Eagles surged to beat the Minnesota Vikings and secure their spot in the Super Bowl; Eagles fans were justifiably thrilled.

Unfortunately, Philly fans also showed why they have the reputation of being some of the most unruly fans in football.

The day started out with several videos showing boorish Eagles fans attacking Vikings fans outside Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field. One video even shows Eagles fans throwing bottles and beer cans at Vikings fans.

But as the night wore on, things got worse at The Linc. At one point, police were forced to wade into the crowd to break up a bloody fight.

Violence outside The Linc as #Philadelphia police on horseback try to break up tailgate party. https://t.co/JD14G4TxCx #NFCChampionshipGame pic.twitter.com/SePeUDb7di — Andrew Mills (@AndyMills_NJ) January 21, 2018

An arrest were made and police reported that its mounted unit was assaulted..

