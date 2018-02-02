Justin Timberlake: ‘My Son Will Never Play Football’

Justin Timberlake has no problem performing the halftime show for the Super Bowl, something he’s set to do for the second time in his career. Though, when it comes to allowing his son to play football, the pop singer has a big problem with that.

At a news conference, Timberlake joked that he would be available to play wide receiver for the Patriots on Sunday, should they need him. Timberlake, who has a 2-year old son name Silas, was then asked by a reporter whether he would “support it if [Silas] wanted to run some routes and get in the NFL.”

Timberlake responded: “Uh, he will never play football. No, no.”

Though, perhaps sensing the awkwardness of that response given that he was speaking at a press conference for the Super Bowl, Timberlake explained his reasoning further.

“I mean, yeah, it’s kind of like that thing where my main objective is that he become a great person. And if he wants to get into the arts or sports, then yeah, I would fully support that. I think I can hopefully offer him some advice on what to do and what not to do, so yeah, but right now we’re working on our manners. That’s a big deal in our house right now. It’s like, one thing at a time.”

As Fox News reports, “Last week, the NFL released a report showing that players suffered more concussions in 2017 than in the previous year. The league noted a ‘rise in self-reporting of symptoms.’

“The report, conducted by a third party, found that in 2017 there were 281 reported concussions compared to 243 the year before, a 13.5 percent increase overall in both preseason and regular season games.”

Timberlake also cleared-up any doubt about who would be joining him on stage for the Super Bowl. Rumors had circulated that Timberlake’s former group, N’Sync, might join him on stage. Other rumors suggested that Janet Jackson — Timberlake’s partner from the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” episode in 2004 — might make an appearance as well.

However, Timberlake says that only his band, The Tennessee Kids, will be on stage with him.

“We’re going to take it seriously that we want everyone to have a ton of fun. That’s my main objective with the halftime show,” he said.