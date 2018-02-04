Americans Turning Off Super Bowl in Droves: Bars, Bowling Alleys, Veterans Boycotting

More Americans than ever have decided to ignore the NFL’s biggest game by finding other things to do than to tune in and watch Super Bowl LII and most cite the NFL’s refusal to stand to honor the country during the playing of the national anthem as their reason.

Veterans are especially unhappy with the National Football League’s constant indulgence of anti-American protests during the nation’s song. But millions of others are just as upset at the protests, Fox News reported.

American Legion and VFW posts are boycotting Super Bowl LII, but so are bars and restaurants across the nation. Even a bowling alley joined the boycotters.

In one case, the Oneota Veterans Club in New York raised a sign to announce their boycott reading, “In honor of our country, our flag, our veterans.”

Indeed, the club had been boycotting the NFL all season but decided to avoid criticism and continue the boycott through the big game.

“The members thought it would be kind of hypocritical if we just brought it back for the Super Bowl to make money,” manager Wayne Gregory told The Daily Star.

Then there is the Knights of Columbus chapter in Longview, Texas, that decided to turn TVs to other shows on Sunday.

“The veterans are especially aggravated by the course of events. This especially hits us as an insult when people are disrespectful of our flag and national anthem,” KC member Vance Lowery told KLTV.

Even a bowing alley decided to skip the league’s championship game, according to the Kalamazoo Gazette.

Ray Steadmon, owner of Coloma Lanes in Coloma in southwestern Michigan, said that even though he is a “huge football fan” he was going to sponsor a Stars and Stripes tournament instead of a Super Bowl party. In fact, it is the first time in 30 years he is not celebrating on Super Bowl Sunday.

“This year when I watch these guys sitting in protest during our national anthem, disrespecting my country, disrespecting my flag, in my opinion, it made me so angry,” Steadmon said explaining the reason for Super Bowl his boycott.

“I had to kind of sit back and say, that’s why I was willing to give my life was to give them the right to do that. The only thing I had to rebuttal with was I have the right not to support (the NFL),” the bowling alley owner exclaimed.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.