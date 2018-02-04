Eagles Pick Super Bowl Song: Jailed Rapper Meek Mill’s Sexist, Violent Song ‘Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)’

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced the team will run out onto the field at Super Bowl LII to a highly controversial rap song that critics call sexist, racist, and violent.

The Eagles have chosen the tune “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)” for the Super Bowl, a song that had served as an unofficial theme song for the team last season.

“If you’re going to go with a Philly song, that’s the one you’re going with,” Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham explained to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The team has used the 2012 song many times in the past year. The use brought artist Meek Mill to comment on the fact in a statement issued last week.

“It really lifted my spirit to hear the team rally around my songs because that’s why I make music. To inspire others and bring people together,” Mill said. “The Eagles have also motivated me with the way they’ve overcome tough situations and injuries to succeed this year.”

Not everyone is onboard with the choice of “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro).” First, the artist himself is not the best role model as he has a long history of violence, drug possession, and a lengthy police record. Worse, he is currently serving a possible four-year jail term for violating the conditions of parole imposed upon him over a drug and gun possession case from 2008.

In the meantime, he has been arrested several times on other drug and gun charges and for several cases of assault. He was also caught up in a murder case in 2017.

But regardless of the rapper’s unsettled life, the song itself is an unsavory mix of sexism, violence, and a constant use of the “n-word.” The song is filled with the sexist treatment of women, sexual exploitation, and constant use of the “f-word.” The song is also replete with the use of the “n-word” over and over again.

Daily News columnist Jenice Armstrong slammed the choice of the song saying, “When you celebrate winning the NFC Championship with a song that glorifies murder and sexual promiscuity, that’s beneath you. It looks bad.”

