NFL Includes Convicted Murderer Aaron Hernandez in Pre-Super Bowl ‘In Memoriam’ Video

As part of its pre-game festivities, the NFL treated fans to a video in memory of those players who passed away in 2017. Perhaps shockingly, that video included convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez.

As the videoboard flashed photos of those players who died last year, Hernandez was one of the featured players, according to several shocked reporters at U.S. Bank Stadium, For The Win reported.

Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder in 2015. He was also being prosecuted for another murder case when he committed suicide in prison in 2017.

The inclusion of Hernandez surprised many reporters.

The In Memoriam tribute just now, showing the NFL players who died this past year, included Aaron Hernandez.

NFL running an in memoriam video tribute prior to #SuperBowlLII and many fans here surprised when Aaron Hernandez’s name appeared on screen — Eric Kay (@ekaycbs) February 4, 2018

Aaron Hernandez included during In Memoriam tribute at Super Bowl https://t.co/G9anYXsmlM — Kirk & Callahan (@KirkAndCallahan) February 4, 2018

