NFL Includes Convicted Murderer Aaron Hernandez in Pre-Super Bowl ‘In Memoriam’ Video

by Warner Todd Huston4 Feb 2018Minneapolis, MN0

As part of its pre-game festivities, the NFL treated fans to a video in memory of those players who passed away in 2017. Perhaps shockingly, that video included convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez.

As the videoboard flashed photos of those players who died last year, Hernandez was one of the featured players, according to several shocked reporters at U.S. Bank Stadium, For The Win reported.

Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder in 2015. He was also being prosecuted for another murder case when he committed suicide in prison in 2017.

The inclusion of Hernandez surprised many reporters.

