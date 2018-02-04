Odell Beckham Jr., Eli Manning Are ‘Having the Time of Their Lives’ in Super Bowl Ad

Odell Beckham Jr. and Eli Manning gave Jennifer Grey and the late Patrick Swayze a run for their money with a hilarious NFL ad as Super Bowl LII came into its final minutes.

The video opened in an indoor practice facility with Manning tossing Beckham a pass. But in short order the two suddenly break out into dance to the tune of the famed Dirty Dancing movie theme “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.,” the New York Giants reported.

Soon Landon Collins and members of the Giants offensive line jump in as back up dancers just before the big finish as Beckham runs toward Manning only to have the quarterback lift him in the air emulating the famous dance move by Grey and Swayze in the hit 1987 movie.

To steal a phrase, nobody puts Odell Beckham Jr. in a corner.

