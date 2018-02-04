Philly Fans Celebrate Winning Super Bowl LII, by Trying to Burn Their City to the Ground

A Philadelphia Eagles fan celebrates the team's victory in the NFL Super Bowl 52 between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in downtown Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

by Dylan Gwinn4 Feb 20180

Eagles fans reacted calmly and respectfully after their team won the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Just kidding, they burned their city to the ground.

Here are some of the highlights — or low-lights — of the revelry that took place in Philadelphia on Sunday night. If I have to warn you that many of these scenes contain violence, nudity, and vehicle fires, you’re probably not familiar with Eagles fans.

All the same, several videos are NSFW:

This was one of the more disturbing images of the evening:

Pretty sure that’s more than the legal limit of people who are supposed to stand on that:

And of course, no Philly Super Bowl celebration would be complete without a brawl, and exploding car:

Sanitation has their work cut out for them:

Now this kid has the right idea:

Hopefully there will be no more fan-on-horse violence this evening:

And of course, it’s not just the civilians who are celebrating:

 


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.