Philly Fans Celebrate Winning Super Bowl LII, by Trying to Burn Their City to the Ground

Eagles fans reacted calmly and respectfully after their team won the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Just kidding, they burned their city to the ground.

Here are some of the highlights — or low-lights — of the revelry that took place in Philadelphia on Sunday night. If I have to warn you that many of these scenes contain violence, nudity, and vehicle fires, you’re probably not familiar with Eagles fans.

All the same, several videos are NSFW:

Bro what is happening on Philly?? pic.twitter.com/cgIMzz3hy6 — Pusha MD (@PushaMD) February 5, 2018

This was one of the more disturbing images of the evening:

Did You Know: The Eagles winning a #SuperBowl is actually how the Walking Dead starts pic.twitter.com/iB4dwIAd1n — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) February 5, 2018

Pretty sure that’s more than the legal limit of people who are supposed to stand on that:

The city is beginning to fall apart. This is not a drill any more. pic.twitter.com/OHdW4MHm4y — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) February 5, 2018

And of course, no Philly Super Bowl celebration would be complete without a brawl, and exploding car:

Sanitation has their work cut out for them:

Now this kid has the right idea:

Prince of the City pic.twitter.com/wMAKAvq4pD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

Hopefully there will be no more fan-on-horse violence this evening:

Police have horses and bikes, Philadelphians have mini-dirt bikes. #flyeaglesfly pic.twitter.com/K24x1LT3IG — Joshua Scott Albert (@jpegjoshua) February 5, 2018

And of course, it’s not just the civilians who are celebrating: