One drunken Philadelphia Eagles fan took his devotion to the team a bit too far on Sunday night, when he was caught on video chowing down on a pile of horse dung lying in the gutter.

As other fans screamed and cheered him on, the young fan wearing an Eagles jersey is seen kneeling down on the streets of Philly, throwing back his white and green Eagles scarf, and sticking his face into the pile of dung left in the gutter by a police horse.

The second he takes a huge bite out of the offal, his fellow fans scream in delight.

Beware as this video might disgust you:

As gross as it is, the manure-eating Eagles fan was the least of the troubles seen on the streets of Philadelphia after the team brought home its Super Bowl win.

The city was beset by fires, property destruction, assaults, and drunken behavior in the hours after the Eagles won the trophy.

By some early reports at least three were arrested during the unruly celebrations.

