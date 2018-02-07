Prosecutor Charges Illegal Immigrant Suspect in NFL Player’s Death, Calls Trump Comments ‘Ghoulish’

Chicago (AFP) – A suspected drunk driver who killed Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson in a car accident was charged Wednesday by a prosecutor who also chastised President Donald Trump for comments that “politicized the tragedy.”

Jackson and the driver of his ride-share car Jeffrey Monroe were killed Sunday morning after a black Ford F-150 pickup driven by a 37-year-old undocumented immigrant man struck both of them as they were standing on the side of a highway, according to police.

Manuel Orrego-Zavala was charged Wednesday by prosecutors in the state of Indianapolis with four felony counts of failing to remain at the scene of an accident and causing a deadly accident while drunk.

His immigration status prompted Trump on Tuesday to tie the tragedy to his political battle to tighten immigration laws. But the Indiana prosecutor in charge of the case rebuked the president and others who have made such a connection.

“We are disheartened that ghoulish and inappropriate public commentary has politicized this tragedy,” Marion County prosecutor Terry Curry said in a statement.