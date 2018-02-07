Yankees Acquire Russell Wilson in Trade with Rangers

Yankees training camp has always been a gathering point for stars in the world of sports. However, after the move the “Bombers” made with the Rangers on Wednesday, they’re taking this thing to a whole new level.

According to ESPN, “The Texas Rangers on Wednesday traded Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to the Yankees for future considerations. Wilson, a four-time Pro Bowler, is expected to appear at the Yankees’ Grapefruit League camp in Tampa, Florida, sometime in February or March.”

Now, no one should get too excited over this. Wilson has no plans to drop football for baseball. Nor, does the four-time Pro Bowler have any plans to try to play football and baseball at the same time.

However, Wilson loves baseball, and the Yankees, making the trade something of a dream come true. A sentiment Wilson expressed in a tweet on Wednesday:

“I want to personally thank the Texas Rangers for giving me the chance to experience professional baseball again,” Wilson wrote in a statement. “Growing up taking grounders, hitting BP, and throwing deep post routes early in the mornings with my dad and brother is where my love of sports came from, and those memories stick with me every morning I wake up. I remember how excited I was when Texas selected me in the Rule 5 Draft in December 2013. During my two springs in Arizona with the Rangers, I was reminded just how much I love the game of baseball.

“While football is my passion and my livelihood, baseball remains a huge part of where I came from and who I am today. I’ve learned so much on the baseball field that translates to my game physically and mentally playing quarterback in the NFL. I thank the Rangers and their great fans for making me feel at home and a part of the family! While I embrace the chance to be a New York Yankee, I will forever be grateful to have been a part of a world class organization like the Texas Rangers.”

Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said in a statement, “We’ve admired Russell’s career from afar for quite some time. This is a unique opportunity for us to learn from an extraordinary athlete who has reached the pinnacle of his profession.

“After talking to a number of our players, there is a genuine excitement in having Russell join us for a short time in camp. We are all looking forward to gaining insight into how he leads teammates toward a common goal, prepares on a daily basis for the rigors of his sport, and navigates the successes and failures of a season.”

Wilson will be assigned to the Yankees Double-A Trenton roster.