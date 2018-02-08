Tebow Time: ‘Night to Shine’ Prom Night Bigger Than Ever

While Nick Foles is celebrating his impressive Super Bowl victory, another Christian quarterback is also displaying MVP traits this week. Former Florida Gators and NFL signal caller Tim Tebow is helping to make this weekend a very special one for thousands of people.

Friday will mark the third year of Night to Shine, an amazing prom night experience, centered on God’s love. Night to Shine is for people with special needs, ages 14 and older. There is no maximum age limit.

The Tim Tebow Foundation sponsors Night to Shine, which continues to grow since its inception in 2016. This year, there are 540 host churches across the United States, in 16 different countries on six continents and in 33 different denominations. Over 175,000 volunteers will welcome 90,000 honored guests sharing the same incredible prom experience simultaneously on one night around the world. That big night is Friday.

Tim Tebow, who is currently a Minor League baseball player in the New York Mets organization, has a heart for special needs children and adults. It’s no wonder the foundation with his name on it puts together such an ambitious event. Night to Shine is so popular that most churches are actually turning volunteers away at this point because they are already at capacity. Volunteers from all over the country and the world are stepping up to give the Night to Shine guests the time of their lives.

Tim Tebow is no stranger to highlight reels. From two college football national titles, to thrilling NFL comebacks in Denver and long home runs in St. Lucie, Tebow has a penchant for coming up big. Add Night to Shine to the reel. The highlight of the night will come when every one of the Night to Shine guests is crowned as a king or queen of the prom.

I have participated in Night to Shine the last two years and I am involved again this year. It is truly a God thing. The feeling you walk away with after spending a night with these beautiful people is unlike anything else. The Tim Tebow Foundation is helping to bless not only the kings and queens, but the volunteers as well.

Night to Shine proms take place simultaneously around the world on Friday, February 9, 2018 from 6-9 pm (in each time zone). The event is always held near Valentine’s Day in order to refocus. Instead of simply celebrating love, the foundation focuses on a sacrificial love and a celebration of God’s love for people with special needs.

People who often hear “no” will finally hear “yes” at Night to Shine. They’ll be clapped for, be applauded, and celebrated. Night to Shine is an incredible opportunity to do what we believe the church is supposed to do, love others.

Each Night to Shine prom will welcome their honored guests with a red carpet, cheering crowd, and paparazzi. Once inside, the royal treatment continues. Kings and queens will be treated to hair and makeup stations, shoe shining stations, corsages and boutonnieres, a karaoke room, and lots of dancing. Guests will enjoy a meal, desserts, and the big crowning of the guests.

With the majority of the host churches reporting that they have reached capacity for guests and volunteers, the Tim Tebow Foundation has come up with a way for everyone to experience the big night, even if they are not attending a prom.

By visiting www.timtebowfoundation.org, you can follow Night to Shine LIVE.

Those watching the live stream may consider volunteering next year. They may even see Tim Tebow. The southpaw always makes a surprise visit at some of the proms to personally greet the guests.

The first three years of Night to Shine have exceeded all expectations. All indications point to things getting even bigger. God’s love is on full display. The people running this event are doing God’s work…and they’re doing it well.

Night to Shine is an amazing event run by an amazing foundation named after a man who continues to live his life like an MVP on and off the field. The smiles on the faces of the guests show us all that Tebow Time is alive and well. Plenty of new material will be added to the highlight reel Friday night.