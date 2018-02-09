President Trump and Kim Jong Un Finally Meet at Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony, Not Really But It’s Still Funny

With all the love and unity surrounding the joint appearance of the North and South Korean Olympic teams at the opening ceremony, President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un decided it was time to end their war of words and embrace each other at the games in a show of solidarity.

Okay, none of that actually happened. But it sure did look like it did.

Two impersonators portraying Kim Jong Un and President Trump, caused quite a stir in the stands during the opening ceremony Thursday night. And given their incredible likeness to the two men, it’s easy to see why:

Trump and Kim Jong Un (impersonators) meet at the Olympics! Hilarious. #VPinASIA pic.twitter.com/jf9rCQUsTK — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) February 9, 2018

Fake Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un crashed the Opening Ceremony… and were promptly escorted away https://t.co/WfTW2iA8mz pic.twitter.com/qj6j0bjXrn — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 9, 2018

But all good things must come to an end. After causing a stir in the stands, the two “leaders” were led out of the stadium by a security team that obviously wasn’t feeling the good vibes:

Here is video of the Donald Trump and Kim Jung Un impersonates being asked to leave and escorted back to their seats #pyeongchangOlympics2018 #WinterOlympics2018 pic.twitter.com/vMIsP1Gm3b — Angel Rodriguez (@ajrod) February 9, 2018

Here’s a bad picture of the Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un impersonators who just caused a big commotion in one section of the Olympic stands! pic.twitter.com/6YD9sR7kxy — Andrew Keh (@andrewkeh) February 9, 2018

As USA Today reports, “According to National Public Radio’s Melissa Block, the impersonators were escorted from the stadium by security staff just behind the media section.”

Still, it was fun while it lasted.