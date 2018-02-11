Dutch Olympics Fans Troll President Trump with ‘Netherlands First’ Victory Flag

The 2018 Winter Olympics has already seen far too much in the way of politics. However, at least this latest political intrusion is funny.

Team Netherlands pulled off the Olympic hat trick in the women’s 3,000-meter speed skating event in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Saturday. Carlijn Achtereekte, Ireen Wust and Antoinette De Jong won the gold, silver, and bronze.

However, instead of merely cheering their team and celebrating their nation’s tremendous achievement, Dutch fans decided to use their flag as a weapon of mass trollerization against President Trump:

Dutch illustrator Marc-Jan Janssen, also kept the joke going:

The jokes are obviously a reference to President Trump’s “America First” policy. It appears that in addition to producing blindingly fast skaters, the Dutch also have a sense of humor.

Well played, Holland. Well played.