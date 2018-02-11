Dutch Olympics Fans Troll President Trump with ‘Netherlands First’ Victory Flag

The 2018 Winter Olympics has already seen far too much in the way of politics. However, at least this latest political intrusion is funny.
Team Netherlands pulled off the Olympic hat trick in the women’s 3,000-meter speed skating event in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Saturday. Carlijn Achtereekte, Ireen Wust and Antoinette De Jong won the gold, silver, and bronze.
However, instead of merely cheering their team and celebrating their nation’s tremendous achievement, Dutch fans decided to use their flag as a weapon of mass trollerization against President Trump:
Sorry #Trump @POTUS
The Netherlands First – Second and Thirth!! #Olympics #Iceskating pic.twitter.com/KqUbBB3jE5
— Jeantin Boltjes (@jeantinb) February 10, 2018
Hahaha, absolutely love this one 😂 #netherlandsfirst #Olympics pic.twitter.com/WwS5zw1zLb
— Jasper Hidding (@JasperHidding) February 10, 2018
Dutch illustrator Marc-Jan Janssen, also kept the joke going:
It’s the #NetherlandsFirst
the #Netherlands second
and the Netherlands third.
Op de 3000meter #schaatsen voor vrouwen.@Carlijn_A @IreneWust @antoinette0604 #Olympics netherlands #OlympischeWinterspelen #Olympics pic.twitter.com/7ozDIFFjvN
— Marc-Jan Janssen (@marcjanjanssen) February 10, 2018
The jokes are obviously a reference to President Trump’s “America First” policy. It appears that in addition to producing blindingly fast skaters, the Dutch also have a sense of humor.
Well played, Holland. Well played.
