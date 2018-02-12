Former White Sox Pitcher Esteban Loaiza Arrested in Possession of 44 Pounds of Cocaine, Heroin

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Esteban Loaiza was arrested and charged with drug trafficking last week, after San Diego police found him with 44 pounds of cocaine and heroin.

The San Diego Sheriff’s office is reportedly holding the player on a $200,000 bail after charging him with three felonies including possession of the drugs over 20 kilograms, possession of narcotics for sale, and transportation, ESPN reported.

According to TMZ Sports, the Mexican native is being held in Chula Vista’s South Bay detention facility and could be facing up to 20 years in prison.

The two-time All-Star last played in the majors in 2008. He ended his career with a 126-114 record in 14 seasons. Loaiza played for a series of teams including the Pirates, Rangers, Blue Jays, White Sox, Yankees, Nationals, Oakland As, and Dodgers. He reportedly made almost $44 million in his professional ball career.

Loaiza was also arrested for driving while intoxicated in 2006.

