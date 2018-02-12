San Francisco 49er and Anthem Protester, Reuben Foster, Faces Domestic Violence, Gun Charges

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested Sunday for charges of domestic violence and possession of an “assault weapon.”

The San Francisco Chronicle quotes a press release from the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department which indicates that 23-year-old Foster “was arrested without incident in Los Gatos after police received a call around 9:15 a.m. about a disturbance.” He was released at approximately 6:35 p.m.

The Mercury News’ Robert Salonga reported Foster allegedly possessed an “assault rifle”:

BREAKING: On top of domestic-violence allegation, @49ers linebacker Reuben Foster was arrested booked on suspicion of possessing an assault rifle@mercnews — Robert Salonga (@robertsalonga) February 12, 2018

The Mercury News indicates that Foster is alleged to have assaulted his “longtime girlfriend.” They report that “that police found a single SIG Sauer 516 short-barreled rifle” in the residence.

The 49ers released a statement on Foster’s arrest:

Statement from #49ers on arrest of Reuben Foster: “The San Francisco 49ers organization is aware of the report regarding Reuben Foster. We take matters of this nature seriously and are gathering all pertinent information.” — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) February 12, 2018

Foster was also arrested Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on January 12 for marijuana possession.

Prior to both arrests, Foster drew attention to himself via participation in a national anthem protest. On October 22, 2017, the Sacramento Bee’s Matt Barrows reported that Foster was one of eight 49ers to kneel “during the national anthem”:

Reuben Foster among the eight #49ers who took a knee — hand on heart — during national anthem. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) October 22, 2017

