U.S. Figure Skater Mirai Nagasu Makes History with First Ever Triple Axel by an American

U.S. figure skater Mirai Nagasu made history at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, by successfully performing the first ever triple axel performed by an American woman at the Winter Games.

As the 24-year-old skater achieved her difficult maneuver fans could see the joy on her face as she completed the last few moves of her fantastic routine. Nagasu left the ice clearly jazzed by her performance, Fox News reported.

A performance for the record books by Mirai Nagasu, complete with a celebration we'll remember for a long time. #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/ew8YKEYGzc — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

The nearly flawless routine earned the California-based skater a personal best score of 137.53.

Nagasu joined Japan’s Midori Ito and Mao Asada in performing the difficult triple spin at this year’s Winter Olympics.

The historic jump helped Nagasu bring home the bronze medal.

“This is literally a dream come true for all of us,” Nagasu said. “I think I speak on behalf of the team. We’re super excited, and we’re at a loss for words. I’m really proud of my team.”

