Olympics Covered: South Korean Business Hands Out 110,000 Condoms — 37 Per Competitor

The South Korean Company Convenience and an AIDS foundation distributed, “with goodwill,” some 110,000 condoms to 2,925 athletes representing 90 nations at the 2018 winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

That’s 10,000 more than were distributed at the 2010 winter games in Vancouver and much less than the 450,000 given out at the 2016 summer games in Rio de Janeiro.

“We are supplying Barunsengkak condoms for athletes attending the Winter Olympics with goodwill, and believe that Korea’s representative condom brand should donate for the event,” a Convenience spokesperson said, according to Korea Biomedical Review. “We hope to aid the athletes visiting from various countries to complete their events successfully and safely.”

The Review reported:

The company said it would donate around 100,000 Barunsengkak condoms, worth a total of 100 million won ($93,370), for the Olympic Games. Barunsengkak recorded having the largest market share among domestically produced condoms as of November 2017, it added. The Korean Association for AIDS Prevention will supply the remaining 10,000. The Olympics have been long notorious for being sexually unrestrained with athletes in top psychical condition from around the world reputed to enjoy the 17-day long event as a hotbed for sexual activity before, during, and after the games.

“Are organizers of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang expecting the most promiscuous winter games in modern history?” CNN reported ahead of the start of the games.

CNN reported:

That’s 10,000 more than the number doled out to athletes during the previous Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia — and only about 100 more athletes are participating in this year’s games. It’s not like there’s nothing else to do. Athletes typically enjoy amenities such as a fitness center, round-the-clock dining, a media center and dedicated multi-faith areas for worship. All the comforts of home will be provided within a staged community called the athletes’ village and the larger Olympic village, including a selection of shops ranging from international postal services to a flower shop. As former Olympic swimmer Dara Torres told CNN in 2012, “What happens in the (Olympic) Village stays in the Village.”

CNN reported that the practice of handing out condoms at the Olympic games started in 1988 because of the AIDS threat.