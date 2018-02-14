Donald Trump, Jr. Slams Olympic Skater Adam Rippon for Obsession with VP Pence

Donald Trump, Jr. has apparently had about enough of Olympic skater Adam Rippon’s repeated attacks on Vice President Mike Pence, and the presidential scion has taken to Twitter to slam the skater.

Even as Rippon has spent the last two weeks repeatedly attacking Mike Pence in direct broadsides with the veep mostly ignoring him, the skater recently said that he didn’t want the Winter Olympics to be “about Mike Pence.”

But with these near-daily screeds against the vice president, Donald Trump, Jr., finds Rippon’s proclamation that Mike Pence is a “distraction” for the games to be more than just a bit absurd.

Trump, Jr., took to his Twitter account on February 13 to deliver a swipe at the bellyaching skater.

“Really?” Trump wrote. “Then Perhaps you shouldn’t have spent the past few weeks talking about him. I haven’t heard him mention you once?”

Really? Then Perhaps you shouldn’t have spent the past few weeks talking about him. I haven’t heard him mention you once??? https://t.co/8lcCsoyBsq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 14, 2018

Indeed, one of the very first things the skater did when he got to South Korea was to attack the choice of Vice President Pence to head the U.S. Olympics delegation.

Rippon accused the veep, incorrectly as it turns out, of supporting the anti-gay policy of “conversion therapy” when he was governor of Indiana before joining the Trump White House.

From there the bronze medal-winning skater said he would refuse to meet with Pence and later he and gay Olympian Gus Kenworthy were seen attacking Pence on social media.

Yet, even as he has daily announced his distaste for Donald Trump and Mike Pence, Rippon pleaded for Pence not to be a “distraction” for the Olympics and insisted that he didn’t want his “Olympic experience to be about Mike Pence.”

“I have no problem about what I’ve said because I stand by it, but I think right now the Olympics are about Olympic competition,” Rippon said after spending two weeks making the Olympics all about his hatred for Mike Pence.

Trump, Jr.’s, point is well taken. If Adam Rippon doesn’t want the Olympics to be about Mike Pence, perhaps he should stop talking about Mike Pence.

