UPDATE: High School Football Coach Who Shielded Students from Gunfire at Florida School, Dies

Reports of a true hero have emerged from the tragic shooting that took place in Florida on Wednesday. Reports which say that a high school security guard and football coach, used his body to shield students from gunfire.

UPDATE: According to the Sun-Sentinel, Douglas High School’s hero football coach Aaron Feis died from his wounds late Wednesday night, or early Thursday morning.

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

Aaron Feis, has served as a football coach and security guard at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County. In the hours after news of the shooting at Douglas High School broke, another story began to unfold. That of Feis, and his heroic efforts to shield students from danger. Before long, the story picked up steam on social media:

Some initial reports said that Feis had died in the shooting. However, multiple reports later claimed that, though he had been shot, Feis was alive and in the hospital.

“Coach Feis has not passed. He was shot but is not dead,” said Jordan May, one of the other coaches on the football team.

According to the Miami Herald:

In addition to coaching football, Feis worked as a security guard at the school for at least eight years and took his role protecting students very seriously, said Andrew Hofmann, a former student at the school who recently coached the swimming and water polo teams. ‘He’s very well dedicated to the safety of the school during the daytime,’ Hofmann said early in the evening, before Israel made his announcement. Hofmann described the coach as ‘a quiet person’ with a good sense of humor. ‘When there’s a funny joke he is always laughing for sure,’ he said.

The Herald continued, Feis graduated from Douglas High in 1999 and has worked at the school for his entire coaching career, according to his bio on the school’s website.