Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and Philadelphia Eagles DE Chris Long attacked Fox News host Laura Ingraham for her criticism of Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, after his vulgar ramblings about President Trump.

During her February 15 broadcast, Ingraham slammed James for his “barely intelligible –not to mention ungrammatical — take on President Trump.”

Ingraham reported on James’ comments about Trump, which he made on the Uninterrupted “Rolling With Champion” podcast. During the podcast, James insisted that Trump doesn’t “give a f*ck about the people.”

“Well, the climate is hot,” James said. “The number-one job in America, the appointed person, is someone who doesn’t understand the people. And really don’t give a (expletive) about the people.”

James has spent the last two years attacking Trump at every opportunity.

But apparently it was all too much for Ingraham who was exasperated enough to exclaim, “Must they run their mouths like that?”

Ingraham went on:

All right, we’re gonna create a new banner: ‘This is a dumb jock alert.’ NBA superstar Lebron James is talking politics again, and this time it’s R-rated. Here’s his barely intelligible — not to mention ungrammatical — take on President Trump in a new ESPN podcast. … I’m numb to this commentary, ‘like.’ Must they run their mouths like that? Unfortunately, a lot of kids and some adults take these ignorant comments seriously. Look, there might be a cautionary lesson in LeBron for kids. This is what happens when you attempt to leave high school a year early to join the NBA. And it’s always unwise to seek political advice from someone who gets paid $100 million a year to bounce a ball. Oh, and LeBron and Kevin, you’re great players, but no one voted for you. Millions elected Trump to be their coach. So keep the political commentary to yourself, or as someone once said, shut up and dribble.

As The Comeback reported, Ingraham provoked a rebuke from pro players Wade and Long.

For his part, Wade implied Ingraham was a racist with a February 16 Twitter post reading, “They use to try and hide it… now the president has given everyone the courage to live their truths.”

They use to try and hide it.. now the president has given everyone the courage to live their truths. https://t.co/OwLSMHIG0m — DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 16, 2018

Then the Eagles’ Chris Long went on a tear and jumped to Twitter to attack Ingraham. The Super Bowl winner slammed Ingraham by citing examples of Fox News hosting actors and musicians to talk about politics.

Long tweeted examples such as actors Clint Eastwood, Jon Voight and Chuck Norris, singers Ted Nugent and Kid Rock, basketball coach Bobby Knight, and others.

In another Tweet, Long went after former Red Sox pitcher and Fox News guest Curt Schilling, as well.

So here’s the thing. I can’t stand Curt’s views, but it’s his right to speak them. But the same people saying “stick to sports” and nodding their head when Laura spews her bullshit are tuning in to listen to Curt. “JUST SHUT UP AND THROW THAT BASEBALL” – said no Fox News viewer. https://t.co/YbEgQ408DA — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 16, 2018

Still, with all his tweets, Long didn’t show one example of Ingraham having any of these entertainers on her show. Yes, Fox News has had these various personalities on, but Laura Ingraham doesn’t control who her network invites onto other shows.

