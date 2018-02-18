LeBron James Talks Gun Control in Aftermath of Florida High School Shooting

LeBron James has not yet accepted Laura Ingraham’s invitation to debate the mixing of sports and politics. However, that doesn’t mean that LeBron has given up mixing sports and politics.

James took the occasion of the NBA All-Star Weekend, to address the tragic shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkdale, Florida, on Wednesday. James shared his thoughts on the shooting during his media availability session.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, James said, “It’s a tragedy. We’ve seen these schools and these tragedies happen in America, and there’s been no change to gun control. I don’t have the answer to this. Let’s just sit here and have a round table right now because I don’t have the answers right now. But we have to do something about it.”

James had particular concern over how the accused shooter, 19-year old Nikolas Cruz, was able to purchase a firearm.

“We have a kid who wasn’t legally [able] to buy a beer at a bar, but he can go buy an AR-15? It doesn’t make sense,” James told reporters. “I’m not saying it should be legal for him to go buy beer. But how is it possible that we can have minors go buy a gun? I don’t have the answer to it. But to the families in Parkland, down in Broward County, it’s sad and I’m sorry and it’s just a tragedy and I hope we don’t continue to see this because it’s too many in the last 10 years with guns.”

James continued, “We’re all sending our kids to school right? We drop them off at 8 o’clock,” James said. “At 3:15 they’re going to be ready to get picked up. Either we’re picking them or someone in our family is picking them up or they have to take a bus or there’s aftercare and they stay until 5. If they have study hall they stay until 5:30 or whatever. But we all feel like our kids are going to return, right?”