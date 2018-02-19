Lindsey Vonn Ripped Online After Failing to Medal in Super-G, ‘Karma’ for Past Anti-Trump Comments

Lindsey Vonn made headlines months ago, when she said that she would not travel to the White House to celebrate her victories after the Winter Olympics. Now that Vonn has suffered a major setback by failing to medal in the Super-G, the internet is not letting the skier forget her past statements.

In a December 7th interview with CNN, Vonn stated that she would not go to the White House to celebrate the Olympics. Moreover, Vonn said that she did not represent Trump. Instead, the skier claimed that she represented the “people of the United States.”

“I hope to represent the people of the United States, not the president. I take the Olympics very seriously and what they mean and what they represent, what walking under our flag means in the opening ceremony.

“I want to represent our country well. I don’t think that there are a lot of people currently in our government that do that,” Vonn told CNN.

When asked if she would accept an invitation to meet with Trump at the White House, Vonn did not hold back.

“Absolutely not. Nope. But I have to win to be invited. No, actually, I think every US team member is invited, so no, I won’t go,” she said. In the same interview, Vonn said the rest of the world no longer viewed America as a country of hope.

However, after failing to medal in the Super-G event on Saturday, Vonn faced a wave of social media criticism from those who felt it was “karma,” that she had lost. The Daily Mail compiled a list of comments directed at Vonn.

“Lindsey Vonn is the latest to suffer from ‘Trump Effect’. Should keep your mouth shut and race. Don’t insult us,’ said one Trump supporter.

“Karma is a mo fo. Glad to see you lose. You’re an anti-American,’ said another.

“Karma will always bite you… that’s what you get for trying to get political when you should have just focused on the Olympics.

‘Tisk tisk, but hey, now you don’t have to worry about not going to the White House! Only winners go to the White House!”

According to the Daily Mail, Vonn brushed off the criticisms when she returned to the slopes on Sunday.

‘That is what bullies want you to do. They want to defeat you and I am not defeated, I am the same. I stand by my values and I am not going to back down. I may not be as vocal right now with my opinions but that doesn’t mean they have won. I haven’t changed my mind.”

Vonn attempted to put out the political firestorm she started, shortly after making her comments about President Trump. In December, Vonn took to Instagram to say that the Olympics are not a forum for politics.

Despite her struggles on Saturday, Vonn still has a chance for success this week.

According to the Daily Mail:

Vonn is considered the person to beat in the downhill. That’s long been her best event, the one in which she’s produced 42 of her women’s-record 81 World Cup race wins, including three in a row heading into the Olympics. She also owns four downhill world championships medals, including a gold in 2009. Vonn has looked in top form in training, clocking Sunday’s top time on the 1-mile course, before easing up and standing tall with arms spread at the finish on Monday. ‘She is definitely the favorite,’ said Italy’s Sofia Goggia, who was second in training Monday, behind only Austria’s Stephanie Venier, the runner-up at last year’s world championships. There is more Alpine downhill training Tuesday.

The internet will be watching.