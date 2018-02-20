Icy Ratings for NBC’s Winter Olympics Coverage

Ratings for NBC’s broadcast of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, are down, with seven percent fewer viewers than the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia.

The bad ratings news comes despite the last few nights, which saw an uptick in viewers, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

A three-day stint during last week’s broadcasts brought roughly a 13.0 rating and Monday’s earned the network a 12.6 rating.

While this was a better showing than the previous week of broadcasts, it hasn’t been enough to approach the ratings seen in 2014.

“Though Sunday, Feb. 18, Pyeongchang averaged a total 21.3 primetime viewers with all NBC vehicles tallied,” Hollywood Reporter noted. “Compared with the Sochi Winter Games, which aired in 2014, Pyeongchang’s loss stands at 7 percent. If you look just at the linear tune-in on the broadcast network, losses more than double. NBC-only viewership is down by 16 percent.”

The opening days of the Olympics were beset with low ratings losing to the 2014 Sochi games. But even worse, this year’s games were down a whopping 32 percent over the 2010 games held in Vancouver, Canada.

