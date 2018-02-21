U.S. Skier Lindsey Vonn Breaks Down in Interview After Finally Winning Medal

U.S. Olympic skier and anti-Trump advocate Lindsey Vonn finally earned a medal by taking the bronze in the downhill on Wednesday at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

After winning her third-place medal, Vonn broke down during an interview, saying she was dedicating the win to her grandfather, according to AOL.

“I never gave up, and I kept working hard, and I am really proud of this medal,” Vonn said.

“I gave it my best shot,” Vonn added. “I tried so hard, and I worked my butt off. And I’m so proud to have competed with such amazing girls. My teammates have really supported me, and we’ve helped each other. Most of us have been injured pretty severely. So, I’m really happy and proud to have been competing with them and have their support”:

In an emotional post-race interview, @lindseyvonn says that this was her last Olympic downhill and she hopes she made her late grandfather proud. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/YtEpNzDMDu pic.twitter.com/vWhKp5NSGA — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 21, 2018

Vonn has only medaled one other time in her Olympics career – when she took the gold in the 2010 Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada.

The skier earned scorn from millions of Americans for her repeated attacks on President Donald Trump. She also took slings and arrows for her decision to pull out of one of the team events because she felt they could not win a medal.

Americans on social media were disgusted that Vonn and teammates Ted Ligety and Mikaela Shiffrin pulled out of the race just because they felt they could not win:

@lindseyvonn @tedligety and @MikaelaShiffrin should be ashamed of themselves for not going out and trying there best to go out there and compete for there country. I never want to see you guys in another Olympic, if your just going to cry and give up cause you didn’t medal. — Dylan Weissmann (@SportsMedic4) February 20, 2018

So Ted Ligety and Lindsay Vonn want to pull out of team events because they don't have a chance to win a medal. Great message for the kids in America: "Can't win, give up"

As if the rest of the world doesn't think we're douchey enough, you two wads pull this shit. Way to go. pic.twitter.com/qHuwur9j5l — Der Mask (@askdermask) February 19, 2018

