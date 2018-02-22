Canadian Hockey Player Refuses to Wear Silver Medal After 3-2 Loss to Team USA

So much for losing with grace. The United States and Canada have been bitter rivals on the Olympic ice, particularly on the women’s side, for some time.

Those emotions were on display Wednesday night after Team USA won gold by defeating Canada in a thrilling 3-2 victory.

During the medal ceremony, Canadian defender Jocelyne Larocque quickly took the silver medal off her neck, immediately after it was placed there:

Nope, not interested in silver pic.twitter.com/H3fMW7ZfRW — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 22, 2018

Twitter did not react well to Larocque’s sore loser routine:

Hey @HC_Women I hope this is what Jocelyne Larocque will remember her experience at @pyeongchang2018 every time she watches this. Spoiled ass bitch https://t.co/vAjYg5Ez3V — SICKPINZ (@LungaroPaolo) February 22, 2018

#3 Jocelyne Larocque – so not Canadian 😡 — Lisa Hutton (@LHutton17) February 22, 2018

#USAvsCAN Okay, who else is going to call out Canadas Jocelyne Larocque for being TOTALLY unsportsmanlike by taking off the silver medal. Horrible look #NoClass — Tim S. AKA BoogeyMan (@TheBoogeyPage) February 22, 2018

Larocque won gold for Canada in 2014 in Sochi. Apparently, that’s the only color she’s willing to accept.

Guess she’ll have to wait four more years.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn