Canadian Hockey Player Refuses to Wear Silver Medal After 3-2 Loss to Team USA

by Dylan Gwinn22 Feb 20180

So much for losing with grace. The United States and Canada have been bitter rivals on the Olympic ice, particularly on the women’s side, for some time.

Those emotions were on display Wednesday night after Team USA won gold by defeating Canada in a thrilling 3-2 victory.

During the medal ceremony, Canadian defender Jocelyne Larocque quickly took the silver medal off her neck, immediately after it was placed there:

Twitter did not react well to Larocque’s sore loser routine:

Larocque won gold for Canada in 2014 in Sochi. Apparently, that’s the only color she’s willing to accept.

Guess she’ll have to wait four more years.

