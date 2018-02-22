DirecTV Faces Backlash from NFL Fans After Hiking ‘Sunday Ticket’ Prices

Never let a little thing like declining ratings, a product in decline, and national public backlash, get in the way of making a buck. At least, that seems to be the message DirecTV is sending after the company raised prices for the NFL Sunday Ticket.

Despite a ten percent drop in overall ratings last year, DirecTV announced that it will raise prices for Sunday Ticket to $293.84 for the 2018 season — up from the $281.94 they charged last year. For the Sunday Ticket Max, a package which includes NFL Red Zone and Fantasy Zone channels, the price is now a whopping $395.94.

Nor are fans pleased by the decreasing level of exclusivity the Sunday Ticket package provides:

Someone at @DIRECTV explain to me why cost for the #SundayTicket continues to rise while my exclusivity to games decreases?? I’m seeing less games because TNF/London games but paying more $$? Ridiculous! May as well cancel… — Brandon Murchison (@RotoSuperstar) February 20, 2018

Some were upset by the fact that DirecTV offers large discounts to new customers, while gouging longtime, loyal customers:

F*** you @DIRECTV…I've had Sunday Ticket since it started and it gerts getting more and more expensive while new subscribers get huge discounts. As a long time customer I have yet to see anything as a thank you for just being loyal. https://t.co/Xclu45R3eB — Timothy Ray Brandon (@TBrandon84) February 19, 2018

$400 for Sunday Ticket? Get the whole hell outta here. — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) February 19, 2018

$400 for NFL Sunday Ticket next year. With 16 games in a season, if you discipline yourself to only spend $25 at a restaurant after tip, you can still watch the games and spend the same amount of money with food in your belly. — JT (@Jaberuski) February 20, 2018

I have had @DIRECTV for almost 20 years, have to say that I am extremely disappointed in their latest decision to raise the price of the @NFL Sunday Ticket to almost $400. This customer will be canceling! — Todd Zoltoski (@TZoltoski) February 20, 2018

Some used choreography to end their relationship with DirecTV:

According to USA Today Sports, “DirecTV’s deal with the NFL is worth $1.5 billion a year and runs through the 2022 season. But fans have easier access to NFL games with online streams. Unlike the NBA, the NFL doesn’t offer a team-specific Sunday Ticket package at a reduced price.”

It looks like DirecTV is going to be trying to pay that bill with a whole lot fewer customers.

