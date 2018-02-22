Golden State Warriors Will Visit Students in D.C., Not President Trump

The Golden State Warriors have announced that they will visit with D.C. school kids instead of visiting with President Donald Trump, when they visit the nation’s capital.

The President disinvited the team from the traditional White House visit, after Warriors guard Stephen Curry spent months criticizing Trump. But the team still wanted to do something in the nation’s capital to mark their victorious season, according to ESPN.

Accordingly, head coach Steve Kerr asked the team what they wanted to do, and the idea was floated that they should visit with the District of Columbia’s school kids.

“It’s their championship. They got disinvited to the White House, so it’s up to them what they wanted to do. So they made their plans,” the coach told ESPN. “I want the players to have a good day and to do something positive and to enjoy what they’re doing.”

The location of the meeting with the children has not been disclosed and is likely still in the planning stages.

Before Trump decided not to invite the team to the White House, insiders say they were preparing to turn down a visit anyway. Kerr, Curry, and others had continued to use the offer of a visit as a platform to push their liberal political pronunciations, and that was not going to stop until the president simply canceled the offer.

“We’re not trying to divide and separate this country,” Curry said at the time despite his constant attacks on Trump, Republicans, and Republican voters. “We’re trying to bring everybody together and speak about love and togetherness and equality. I think that was demonstrated in response to what happened this morning, which is a powerful thing for sure.”

