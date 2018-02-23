Former Chicago Bear Charles ‘Peanut’ Tillman Graduates from FBI Academy

Former NFL Pro Bowl cornerback Charles “Peanut” Tillman has graduated from the FBI academy and earned his FBI badge, a report says.

Tillman, who spent 13 years in the NFL before beginning FBI training after his retirement, earned his badge just in time as he would have been ineligible by February of this year. Since the Bureau has a rule against certifying new agents who have surpassed 37 years of age.

The longtime Chicago Bear has not issued any statements, and the FBI also noted that it does not comment on personnel issues, but according to Sporting News, a member of Tillman’s family confirmed the news.

Former Bears coach Dave Wannstedt praised the player and celebrated his achievement, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“First-class,” Wannstedt told the paper. “What a guy. Charles Tillman is as good as they come and I had a great time working with him.”

Tillman, who graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, won the 2013 Walter Payton Man of the Year award in part for developing his own technique, which became known as the “Peanut Punch.” After spending most of his career with the Chicago Bears, the player finished his final season with the Carolina Panthers with 911 career tackles and 38 receptions.

