Gay U.S. Olympian Asks What ‘TF’ Ivanka Is Doing at Winter Olympics, Calls OAR’s Gold Medal Hockey Victory Russia’s Biggest Win Since 2016 Election

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

by Dylan Gwinn25 Feb 20180

Gay U.S. Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy has a question for you: What “tf” is Ivanka Trump doing at the Winter Olympics?

Early Sunday morning, Kenworthy tweeted out a picture of his fellow Team USA competitors. Kenworthy wrote, “So proud of all these people! Everybody here has worked so hard to make it to the Olympics and have the opportunity to walk in the closing ceremony! Well… Everyone except Ivanka. Honestly, tf is she doing here??”

Ivanka’s presence at the Winter Olympics is pretty easily explained. According to the AP, “The elder daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump is watching the closing ceremony in the same box as South Korean President Moon Jae-In and top North Korean official Kim Yong Chol. She has said the purpose of her visit is to advocate maximum pressure on North Korea to halt its nuclear program.”

Kenworthy’s shot at Ivanka wasn’t his only swipe at the the Trump Administration on Sunday:

Kenworthy has been outspoken throughout the 2018 Winter Olympics. Two weeks ago, Kenworthy appeared with fellow gay Olympian Adam Rippon on an Instagram post, which read in-part: “Eat your heart out Pence:”

Shortly after that, Kenworthy used an X-ray of his broken thumb to point out that, despite breaking his thumb, the silver lining was that the injury would prevent him from shaking Vice President Pence’s hand:

Rippon and Kenworthy are the first two openly gay Olympians in U.S. Winter Olympics history. The pair produced many headlines and a torrent of media attention. In the Olympics, they combined to produce a bronze medal.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.