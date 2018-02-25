Tim Tebow Sprains Ankle on Sprinkler Head During Spring Training

Tim Tebow has managed to stay relatively injury-free throughout his athletic career. However, the irrigation system at Mets spring training has conspired to end Tebow’s lucky streak.

Earlier this week, after arriving in Florida for spring training, Tebow stepped on a sprinkler head and sprained his ankle, according to the New York Post.

Tebow sprained his ankle on a sprinkler head in the outfield. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) February 25, 2018

Tebow said that his foot got caught on the sprinkler head while running in the outfield.

According to Fox News, Tebow said, “I’m trying to be smart about it and keep [the ankle] taped.”

Tebow’s entering the second season of his attempt to become a Major League Baseball player.

According to Fox News, “Tebow spent 2017 between the St. Lucie Mets of the Class A Advanced Florida State League and the Columbia Fireflies of the Class A South Atlantic League. In 126 games between both teams, he had a .226 batting average with eight home runs and 52 RBI.

“He was 4 for 27 (.148) with no extra-base hits, one walk and eight strikeouts in nine spring training games for the Mets last year.”